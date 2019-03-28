Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

WOW Air Ceases Operations

Published: March 28th, 2019

Photo: (Airbus)

 

Reykjavík-based budget carrier WOW Air has confirmed the company has ended all commercial operations with immediate effect, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The ailing business was forced to cancel a host of flights earlier in the month after talks with Icelandair over a prospective buyout fell through.

The low-cost airline, which was facing mounting losses, had resumed its courtship with the flag carrier just weeks earlier, having seen a previous attempted merger between the two collapse last November. This followed news that US private equity firm Indigo Partners – which owns major shareholdings in several no-frills carriers including Denver-based Frontier Airlines and Hungary’s Wizz Air – had also pulled out of negotiations to acquire WOW Air.

WOW Air CEO Skuli Mogensen (Photo: WOW Air)

A holding message displayed on WOW’s website advised passengers to “check available flights with other airlines” in order to reach their final destination.

WOW Air follows the demise of flybmi, Primera Air and Germania in recent months as the industry continues to struggle with overcapacity and volatile markets.

