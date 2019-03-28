WOW Air Ceases Operations

Photo: (Airbus)

Reykjavík-based budget carrier WOW Air has confirmed the company has ended all commercial operations with immediate effect, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The ailing business was forced to cancel a host of flights earlier in the month after talks with Icelandair over a prospective buyout fell through.

The low-cost airline, which was facing mounting losses, had resumed its courtship with the flag carrier just weeks earlier, having seen a previous attempted merger between the two collapse last November. This followed news that US private equity firm Indigo Partners – which owns major shareholdings in several no-frills carriers including Denver-based Frontier Airlines and Hungary’s Wizz Air – had also pulled out of negotiations to acquire WOW Air.

A holding message displayed on WOW’s website advised passengers to “check available flights with other airlines” in order to reach their final destination.

WOW Air follows the demise of flybmi, Primera Air and Germania in recent months as the industry continues to struggle with overcapacity and volatile markets.