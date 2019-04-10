Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Airbus to Build Sixth BelugaXL

Airbus to Build Sixth BelugaXL

Published: April 10th, 2019

Photo: Airbus

 

The Airbus Transport International (ATI) BelugaXL fleet has received a boost following confirmation that its parent company is to build a sixth example of the oversized transporter. The increased order places the future of ATI’s five A300-600-based transporters under consideration.

The European manufacturer has stated the decision is intended to “future proof [its] internal transport network” and “ensure the capacity provided by can accommodate a range of potential future scenarios”.

Airbus

Bertrand George, head of the BelugaXL programme at Airbus, explained: “Years from now, we could see situations such as further rate increases for our jetliners or may encounter one of the airlifters being grounded, which would make this ‘extra’ sixth aircraft an essential part of our transport network.”

Previously, plans had been put in place to replace each of the five Belugas, delivered between October 1995 and January 2001, with a like-for-like replacement. The highly modified A330-200s have been tailored to carry large airframe components within Airbus’ aircraft production network and are on schedule to enter service later this year.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP