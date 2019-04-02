Airliner World – April 2019 Highlights

Hello and welcome to your preview of our April 2019 edition, on sale NOW! We’ve travelled the world to bring you behind the scenes access, exclusive previews, interviews with key players and expert analysis. Here are some of the highlights from April issue:

As the iconic Boeing 747 celebrates her golden anniversary, Airliner World reflects on the illustrious career of the aircraft that fundamentally changed the face of commercial aviation, brought air travel to the masses and opened up affordable international flights that made the world significantly smaller. We dedicate 13 pages in tribute to this remarkable machine, complete with historical insights and a look to the future.

Fans of the jumbo jet shouldn’t miss our privileged access to the launch event for British Airways’ BOAC-liveried 747-400. In the first major event to mark the 100th anniversary of the company we know today as BA, this special example was given a new lease of life in some very familiar colours. We speak to some of the people who worked for BOAC and look ahead to an exciting new era for the British national carrier.

On a chilly morning in February 1999, management from five major carriers assembled in London to announce the launch of an organisation that is now a byword for international air travel. At that time, some cynics regarded the move as little more than a knee-jerk reaction to counter the growing threat posed by Star Alliance – which had been formed two years earlier, with United Airlines and Lufthansa among its founding members. Fast-forward 20 years and oneworld has evolved almost beyond recognition. We join the CEOs at an exclusive London event to learn more about an alliance in transition.

As Scandinavia’s largest regional airline, and one of the world’s biggest operators of the Dash 8 series, Widerøe offers a fascinating insight into winter turboprop operations and the complexities of serving rural communities in the Arctic. We take to the skies with the airline and learn more about this remarkable carrier.

First flights are always special whether it’s an airline’s inaugural service or the introduction of an entirely new aircraft type. Delta made history on February 7 as the Airbus A220-100 entered commercial service with a US carrier. We join the festivities onboard DL2952 from New York/LaGuardia to Dallas/Fort Worth and test the new jet for ourselves.

Within days of the Christmas being over, the holiday companies spring into action tempting us to dream of sunnier climes. The demand for flights to resorts along the Mediterranean or the Canary Islands has reached unprecedented levels and airlines have got to be prepared to respond. Most will be working on a two-year cycle so that only fine adjustments are needed to their plans. However, the process isn’t quite as simple as that, as we learn when we delve into the fascinating world of ACMI.

As ATR reports a ‘solid’ set of results for 2018, including 52 new firm orders, 76 deliveries and revenue of $1.8bn, we join the manufacturer in Paris for their annual results briefing. The Toulouse-based company’s success last year extended beyond aircraft to include other innovations. In addition to three new operators (EWA Air of Mayotte, Japan’s Hokkaido Air System, and Silver Airways), other highlights of 2018 included launch customers for the ClearVision Enhanced Vision System (EVS), which is designed to improve significantly a pilot’s vision in poor weather.

Running a Greek airline isn’t a job for the faint-hearted. The country exited the biggest bailout programme in economic history on August 20, 2018 and is scheduled to continue repaying its €294.7bn loans until 2059. Greece’s financial turmoil has been compounded by a turbulent airline market, which has recently claimed the scalps of Cobalt Air, Primera Air, flybmi and Germania. We discover how Aegean Airlines has not only managed to survive two unstable decades but has established itself as Greece’s biggest airline.