Allegiant to go International?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Alan Wilson

American ULCC, Allegiant Air has filed an application with the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) to offer scheduled services between the US and Mexico. The carrier, which has billed the move as its “next phase of growth as an industry leader” would mark the firm’s first foray into an international market.

Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer said: “Unlike other US carriers, Allegiant has always been laser-focused on leisure travel and providing access to affordable, non-stop flights for those who wouldn’t otherwise be able to go on vacation. Offering service to Mexico will provide a whole new array of options for travellers to discover world-class destinations that may have been previously out of reach.”

Allegiant, which is known for connecting lesser-known towns and cities with major leisure hubs, currently serves more than 450 domestic routes within the United States.

With the application still pending, the airline has yet to publish schedules or destinations, simply stating that “projected dates and locations for commencement of service will be announced at later dates as the process moves forward”.

Gallagher believes the new flights, if approved, will not only benefit leisure passengers, but deliver an economic boost to local communities: “It will not only bring exceptional value to travellers, but will also enhance both tourism and business impact in the communities we serve.”

Beginning with one aircraft and one route in 1999, today, Allegiant’s fleet consists of more than 80 Airbus A319 and A320 jets.