China and Airbus Expand Partnership

Airbus and China Aviation Supplies have signed a general term agreement (GTA) covering the purchase of 300 aircraft destined for the nation. The deal was signed in Paris on March 25 in the presence of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The GTA comprises of 290 A320 family and ten A350 XWB family aircraft and reflects the strong demand across all market sectors from Chinese carriers. According to the manufacturer’s latest market forecast for China, running through to 2037, the country’s airlines will require 7,400 new passenger and freighter aircraft, representing more than 19% of the total global demand (37,400) for new aircraft over this period.

By the end of January this year, Airbus said the in-service fleet with Chinese operators totalled more than 1,730 of which 1,455 are single-aisle jets and 275 are widebodies.