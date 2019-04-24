Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

China and Airbus Expand Partnership

China and Airbus Expand Partnership

Published: April 24th, 2019

Photo: Airbus and China Aviation Supplies have signed a general term agreement (GTA) covering the purchase of 300 aircraft destined for the nation. (Photo Airbus)

 

Airbus and China Aviation Supplies have signed a general term agreement (GTA) covering the purchase of 300 aircraft destined for the nation. The deal was signed in Paris on March 25 in the presence of visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The GTA comprises of 290 A320 family and ten A350 XWB family aircraft and reflects the strong demand across all market sectors from Chinese carriers. According to the manufacturer’s latest market forecast for China, running through to 2037, the country’s airlines will require 7,400 new passenger and freighter aircraft, representing more than 19% of the total global demand (37,400) for new aircraft over this period.

By the end of January this year, Airbus said the in-service fleet with Chinese operators totalled more than 1,730 of which 1,455 are single-aisle jets and 275 are widebodies.

