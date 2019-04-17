Emirates Finalises 777 Overhaul

Photo: Emirates

The final reconfigurations within Emirates’ Boeing 777-200LR fleet have been completed. The Dubai-based carrier invested US$150m to convert the ten long-range examples from three- to two-class cabins, in a project that concluded in April. The overhauled jets feature wider business class seats in a 2-2-2 set-up and a fully refreshed economy class cabin.

Works were executed fully in-house at Emirates Engineering’s facilities in Dubai, with the team spending more than 160,000 hours on the programme, working alongside more than 30 suppliers. More than 2,700 spare parts were in circulation any given time.

The scale of the work meant it took 35 days to completely strip and reconfigure each aircraft. The first 777-200LR with the new look entered commercial service in March 2018 and took just over a year – almost three months ahead of schedule. Passengers to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Santiago/Arturo Merino Benítez and São Paulo/Guarulhos are among those who stand to benefit from the upgrades.

Emirates has also provided an update on its last remaining 777-300 examples. As part of its ongoing fleet renewal programme, the final two -300 classics, A6-EMV (c/n 28687), delivered in February 2003, and A6-EMX (c/n 32702), delivered in June 2003, are leaving the airline.

It is understood that the widebodies have found a new home with Cathay Pacific where they will receive the registrations B-HNV and B-HNX respectively. The UAE carrier plans to retire a total of seven older 777 jets and take delivery of six new Airbus A380 over the course of 2019.