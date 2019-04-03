Evelop Airlines Receives First A350 XWB

Photo: The first Airbus A350 XWB has been delivered to Evelop Airlines. (Photo Airbus)

Evelop Airlines, the Spanish carrier of Barceló Group’s Avoris travel division has taken delivery of its first of two Airbus A350-900s. The aircraft, EC-NBO (c/n 293), was handed over on March 28 at the manufacturer’s Toulouse, France facility and will be joined by a second example next year.

This first A350, configured in a single class all-economy layout with 432 seats, will be operated under a lease agreement from Air Lease Corporation. It will be based at Madrid’s Barajas-Adolfo Suárez International Airport and deployed on long-haul routes to Caribbean destinations. The A350 joins the carrier’s all Airbus fleet consisting one A320-200, one A330-200 and three A330-300s.

Airbus said that at the end of February 2019 the A350 XWB family had received 852 firm orders from 48 customers worldwide and it had delivered 249 examples to 24 operators.