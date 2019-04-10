Family Photo: BA Showcase All Four Heritage Livery Jets

Photo: British Airways BEA, BOAC, Negus, Chatam Dockyard and Landor liveried aircraft. (Picture by Nick Morrish/British Airways)

British Airways has brought together its four special heritage liveried aircraft for the first time. Each was repainted to mark the centenary of scheduled international operations by one of the company’s predecessors, Air Transport and Travel. The majestic quartet were joined alongside an Airbus A319 in the current Chatham Dockyard livery, to capture a never-before seen image of some of the national carrier’s most iconic designs.

According to BA, 50,000 passengers have already flown around the globe on the four heritage jets since they re-joined the fleet. The Boeing 747 examples having travelled to destinations including New York, Cape Town, Dubai and Lagos, while the BEA liveried A319 has flown across the company’s UK and European network to cities including Aberdeen, Newcastle, Milan and Zurich.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO remarked: “The excitement and pride that we’ve witnessed from customers and colleagues as these heritage liveries, which we painted to mark our centenary, have flown around the globe has been unparalleled. Social media has been fired up with images from travellers all over the world when they’ve spotted the aircraft and as some 50,000 people have now flown on them since they arrived back in the fleet we wanted to capture a special photo to share with them.”

To capture these rare images, the four heritage aircraft, were photographed during scheduled downtime and parked at the airline’s engineering base. British Airways said the painstaking process of arranging them for the photo took more than two hours.