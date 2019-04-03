Firm Order for Six Q400 Turboprops

Photo: More than 1,290 Q400s have been ordered to date and the worldwide fleet has already logged eight million flight hours and has transported 500 million passengers. (Photo Bombardier Commercial Aircraft)

Bombardier has signed a firm order for six new Q400 turboprops from an undisclosed customer, in a deal valued at $202m.

Fred Cromer, President Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said: “The Q400 aircraft offers the perfect balance of passenger comfort and operating economics while maintaining its unmatched range and speed advantage versus other turboprops. The demand for turboprops worldwide is tremendous and the Q Series aircraft are ideally positioned to meet the needs of regional airlines as they offer a unique ability to serve diverse and challenging environments. The Q400 offers the lowest seat costs amongst turboprops, with an enhanced passenger experience and a proven 99.5% reliability.

Last November Bombardier announced its was selling its entire Dash 8 programme, including the 100, 200 and 300 series as well as the in-production Q400 to Longview Aviation Capital Corporation, parent company of Viking Air, for $300m. Once the deal is completed, expected during the second half of this year, Longview will become North America’s largest commercial turboprop aircraft manufacturer. As part of the agreement, Longview will receive all assets and intellectual property and Type Certificates associated with the Dash 8 programme, and when the deal is concluded, will assume responsibility for the worldwide product support business covering more than 1,000 aircraft currently in service and in production.