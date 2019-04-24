First CRJ900s for Uganda Airlines

Photo: Bombardier Commercial Aircraft

Uganda Airlines has received two new Bombardier CRJ900s. The delivery forms part of an order for four examples, placed by the Uganda National Airlines Company in July 2018. The new carrier has selected the regional jets fitted with the manufacturer’s Atmosphere cabin for its debut, making it the first operator in Africa to roll out the enhanced passenger offering.

The CRJ900 delivery ceremony – held at Bombardier’s Mirabel facility in Québec – was attended by executives of both Uganda Airlines and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft as well as several shop floor employees who build the jets.

Ephraim Bagenda, CEO of Uganda National Airlines said: “We are thrilled to commence our operations with the world’s leading regional jet, and we look forward to providing the most modern passenger experience in regional aviation to the people of Uganda and across Africa.”

The African carrier as opted for a dual-class configuration for the new examples, with 76 seats including 12 in first class.

Fred Cromer, president, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft added: “We congratulate Uganda Airlines for taking delivery of their very first CRJ900 jetliner fitted with the Atmosphere cabin. The CRJ Series is recognised for its superior economics and efficiency and I am confident that it will be the stepping stone for the development of Uganda’s regional air travel.”

In a separate development, the airline has formalised its interest in two Airbus A330-800 examples. The Entebbe-based company is only the second customer for the smaller of the two A330neo variants, following Kuwait Airways’ order for eight in November. The neos are expected to establish a medium- and long-haul network, with destinations to Europe and the Middle East understood to be under consideration.