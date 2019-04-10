Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

First Dash 10 Dreamliner for ANA

Published: April 10th, 2019

Photo: Boeing has delivered the first of three 787-10s to ANA (All Nippon Airways), the original launch customer of the 787 Dreamliner. (Photo Boeing)

 

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has become the first Asian carrier to take delivery and operate all three Boeing 787 Dreamliner variants following the handover of its initial 787-10. The Japanese airline, the original launch customer for the 787, took delivery of the first of three 787-10s, JA900A (c/n 62684) at a ceremony held at the manufacturer’s North Charleston, South Carolina facility on April 4.

As a stretch of the 787-9, this version carries a total of 330 seats in a standard two-class configuration, adding around 40 more passengers. According to Boeing figures, the -10 sets new benchmarks for fuel efficiency and operating economics, with a 25% better fuel per seat performance.

Shinya Katanozaka, president and CEO of ANA Holdings, said: “Over the past several years, the Boeing 787 has formed the backbone of our fleet and today we are excited to introduce the latest member of the family, the 787-10.”

This latest delivery marks the 67th example to join ANA’s – 36 787-8s, 30 787-9s and one 787-10 – the largest Dreamliner fleet in the world and it still has a further 16 aircraft on order. The carrier plans to operate the new aircraft in its popular Tokyo to Singapore route.

