First Embraer E-Jet for Mauritania Airlines

Photo: The first Embraer E175 for Mauritania Airlines sits in the hangar ahead of its official handover. (Photo Embraer)

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, Embraer has handed over the first E175 to Mauritania Airlines at a ceremony held at its headquarters in São José dos Campos. The jet, 5T-CLL (c/n 17000786) is part of a $93.8m two aircraft order placed by the Northwest African carrier in July 2018 at the Farnborough International airshow. The second aircraft is set to delivered during the second half of this year.

Mauritania Airline is configuring its E175s with 76 seats in a dual-class layout. The introduction of the type is part of the carrier’s fleet modernisation programme, replacing older aircraft and complementing its modern narrowbodies.

Mohamed Radhy Bennahi, CEO of Mauritania Airlines, said: “The introduction of the E175 in to our fleet will allow us to add more frequencies and new destinations, while also enhancing the quality of the passenger experience and offering greater comfort with the best cabin in this category.”