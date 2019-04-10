First Look Inside Virgin Atlantic’s New A350

Virgin Atlantic has unveiled three new seating concepts which will launch on the carrier’s Airbus A350-1000s this summer. The star of the show is the overhauled Upper Class suite which will adopt a 1-2-1 configuration, in a break from its current herringbone setup. It offers a 44in seat pitch, with the seat converting into an 82in fully flat bed. Every seat faces towards the window and comes with enhanced privacy – although not a fully closing door – along with plenty of space and storage, adjustable mood lighting, and an 18.5in IFE screen

In a refresh of the existing bar concept, ‘The Loft’ is the largest social space of any business class cabin with the carrier. Offering room for eight passengers – twice the capacity of the existing social spaces on board – split between five seated and up to three standing. All of the chairs in The Loft feature seatbelts, a new feature for Virgin Atlantic, which means travellers can continue to enjoy the facilities during turbulence.

Further back, there are new features for premium and economy travellers. As the airline states: “Tailored for Virgin Atlantic, our premium seat features luxurious Claret leather with intricate stitch detailing, a pressed black wool cocktail tray and meal table, and an Oxblood red upper literature pocket interior.”

Other highlights include:

A four-way adjustable leather headrest

56 seats offering a generous 7in recline

More areas and pockets for storage including a side amenity pocket, as well as upper and lower seatback stowage

18.5in seat width

13.3in seatback screens – the biggest ever in the premium cabin – along with USB sockets.

The 235 economy seats are in a 3-3-3 configuration and have been upgraded using woven fabrics and a “high quality wool blend”. Passengers can enjoy 11.6in seatback screens with USB capability, along side a new entertainment system controllable by personal devices. Pitch will differ depending on the class of ticket purchased, with ‘Classic’ and ‘Light’ having 31in and ‘Delight’ travellers enjoying 34in.

Virgin Atlantic are due to take delivery of 12 A350-1000 aircraft between 2019 and 2021, in an order worth $4.4bn at list prices. The first four jets are expected to be delivered in summer/autumn 2019. The airline says names and registrations will be revealed “in due course”.