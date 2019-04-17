Innovative New Hangar for Auckland

Photo: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand (ANZ) is to start constructing the world’s largest single-span timber arch aircraft hangar at its Auckland base later this year. Dubbed Hangar 4, it will be large enough to house a widebody jet such as the airline’s Boeing 777-300 or 787-9 Dreamliner and two single-aisle aircraft, either its A320 or A321neo, at the same time.

The 107,640sq ft (10,000m²) facility will be adjacent to the existing Hangar 3 at the carrier’s engineering base, and will include additional new workshops and tools stores that will connect both facilities, providing “increased maintenance programme efficiencies when it opens in late 2021”, the carrier revealed. A 5-6 Green Star project, certified by the New Zealand Green Building Council, it is designed to meet the highest standards of sustainable construction and operation. Featuring a double-layer insulated fabric roof, which will retain heat without the need for an additional heating system, several large ceiling fans will circulate warm air back to floor level in winter and provide coolness in the summer.

Carrie Hurihanganui, the airline’s chief ground operations officer, said: “It was really important to the team that will work in this space day-to-day to be involved in the design process. Our existing hangars were built in the 1960s and 1980s and while they have served us well, our fleet has grown both in number and physical size over the past decades. We now have a need for a more modern, innovative structure that takes energy use and other sustainability factors into account.”