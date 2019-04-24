Latest Pictures: AirAsia’s First A330neo

Photo: AirAsia/Airbus

AirAsia has released images of its first Airbus A330-900neo aircraft leaving the paintshop in Toulouse. The new aircraft is expected to enter service in late June 2019, in doing so, it will become the first Airbus A330neo to join the airline’s fleet.

The example, registered HS-XJA (c/n 1901) will be based at Bangkok/Don Mueang and is due to be operated by AirAsia’s long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X Thailand. The carrier already has ten A330-300 jets in its fleet, which were delivered between 2014 and 2018.

While the first destinations to be served by the new type are still to be confirmed, the carrier operates a range of long-haul services from its Bangkok hub including links to Tokyo/Narita, Seoul/Incheon and Shanghai/Pudong. The affiliate has also announced it will start its first route to Australia this year, offering a direct connection between the Thai capital and Brisbane.