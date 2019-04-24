Lufthansa Promotes European Elections

Photo: Lufthansa has rebranded Airbus A320, D-AIZG (c/n 4324) with the slogan “Say yes to Europe” in large letters across the upper fuselage to promote the forthcoming European elections. (Photo Lufthansa)

German flag-carrier Lufthansa is sending a special message to voters in the lead-up to this year’s European elections. It has rebranded one of its Airbus A320s, D-AIZG (c/n 4324) with the slogan “Say yes to Europe” in large letters across the upper fuselage in place of the usual Lufthansa branding. The slogan will see across the carrier’s network in the four weeks leading up to the elections, which are taking place between May 23-26. Through the initiative, Lufthansa says it’s actively promoting a higher voter turnout.

The custom-designed aircraft is part of a larger initiative to persuade Germans to take part. Research has shown that more than half of eligible people in Germany have not exercised their right to vote in previous elections for the European Parliament. For this reason, the airline, other companies and public figures are joining forces to motivate the population to vote again.

Carsten Spohr, the airline’s CEO, remarked: “With their vote in May, the citizens of Europe will decide the future of the European community. Now more than ever, it is a question of taking a stand, taking responsibility and strengthening the idea of a united and free continent. As a genuine European company with roots in several countries in the heart of Europe, our airlines connect the continent’s nations with each other as well as connecting Europe with the world. For this reason, Europe is very close to our hearts.”

Lufthansa has also announced the standard livery of all its aircraft will also be changing with the addition of the European flag placed next to the German flag as part of the aeroplane’s registration on the rear fuselage.