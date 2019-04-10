Norwegian Postpones NEO Deliveries

Photo: Airbus

Norwegian Air Shuttle subsidiary Arctic Aviation Assets has confirmed it has reached an agreement with Airbus to postpone delivery of some of the 128 Airbus A320 Family aircraft it has on order.

The company states that the rescheduling of its orderbook is expected to “reduce its capital expenditure commitments by approximately $570m for 2019 and 2020” and is in line with its changed focus from growth to profitability. The airline has also recently changed its strategy to “capitalise on the scale built up over the last few years”.

The Scandinavian LCC placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neos on June 8, 2012, bolstering the deal four years later with a purchase of 30 A321LRs. Earlier this year the airline sold two A320neos to CCB Financial Leasing. The aircraft, (c/n 8371 and 8430), had been expected to be delivered to HK Express, but will now serve with Chinese carrier Qingdao Airlines.