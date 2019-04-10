Uganda Firms A330neo Order

Photo: Airbus

New African start-up Uganda Airlines has firmed up its order for two Airbus A330-800 aircraft. It is only the second customer for the smaller of the two A330neo variants, following Kuwait Airways’ order for eight examples in November.

The aircraft will be fitted out with the new Airspace by Airbus cabin, however details regarding its layout have yet to be disclosed. The carrier plans to use the A330-800 to establish a medium- and long-haul network from its Entebbe International Airport base.

Alongside the two widebodies, Uganda Airlines is expected to receive four Bombardier CRJ-900s, the first of which made its first flight from the manufacturer’s Montreal/Mirabel plant on February 16. However, it was reported in January that the carrier’s launch had been delayed following a dispute between its interim board and implementation team. The airline has been unable to accept the four Canadian-built regional jets due to a lack of personnel and the absence of an Air Operator’s Certificate. It has since indicated that a first CRJ-900 is due to be delivered on April 23.