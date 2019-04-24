United Airlines Unveil “Evolved” Livery

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: April 24th, 2019

Photo: United Airlines

 

United Airlines has rolled out a revised livery on one of its Boeing 737-800s. The new corporate identity features billboard titles, the carrier’s “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” slogan and a simplified, two-tone version of its Globe logo.

The US giant had previously given clues to the new markings, having confirmed that it is to paint another 737-800 as a logo jet promoting the latest Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, scheduled for release on December 20. The jet features billboard titling not previously seen on United Airlines aircraft. Two 757-200s will also receive special colour schemes later this year as part of the operator’s #HerArtHere competition promoting female artists in Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey.

Boeing 737-800, N37267 (c/n 31586) is the first airliner to wear the new branding, which has been described by the carrier’s CEO, Oscar Munoz, as “an evolution, not a revolution”.

