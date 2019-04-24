United Airlines Unveil “Evolved” Livery

Photo: United Airlines

United Airlines has rolled out a revised livery on one of its Boeing 737-800s. The new corporate identity features billboard titles, the carrier’s “Connecting People. Uniting the World.” slogan and a simplified, two-tone version of its Globe logo.

Out with the g(old), in with the blue. pic.twitter.com/iCae0D2mB9 — United Airlines (@united) April 22, 2019

The US giant had previously given clues to the new markings, having confirmed that it is to paint another 737-800 as a logo jet promoting the latest Star Wars film, The Rise of Skywalker, scheduled for release on December 20. The jet features billboard titling not previously seen on United Airlines aircraft. Two 757-200s will also receive special colour schemes later this year as part of the operator’s #HerArtHere competition promoting female artists in Los Angeles and New York/New Jersey.

Our next livery has been cleared for takeoff. Stay tuned right here for more from our celebration in Chicago tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/n4CJrAJERG — United Airlines (@united) April 24, 2019

Boeing 737-800, N37267 (c/n 31586) is the first airliner to wear the new branding, which has been described by the carrier’s CEO, Oscar Munoz, as “an evolution, not a revolution”.