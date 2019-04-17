US Carriers Lead Global Brand Race

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gietje

Brand Finance, an independent business valuation and strategy consultancy, has published its 2019 rankings of major global airlines. It charts carriers by estimating likely future revenues via the calculation of a royalty rate that would be charged for the brand’s use. By doing this, the firm arrives at a ‘brand value’, ie a net economic benefit that a licensor would achieve by licensing the company’s name in the open market.

The report reveals that Delta Air Lines has clinched the top spot, valued at US$10.1bn, an increase of 16% year-on-year (YoY). The Atlanta-based firm heads a list dominated by US names, with American Airlines – the leading brand in 2017 – occupying second spot at US$9.55bn (up 5.1% YoY), with United Airlines in third place at US$8.46bn (up 20.4% YoY). Southwest Airlines is the first of the non-legacy carriers, valued in fourth position at US$6.56bn, and while the low-cost giant is the fastest growing brand in the airline’s top ten (up 24.0% over last year), the data suggests that its exposure to the 737 MAX grounding could affect its returns over the next 12 months. The analysis notes that while American and United each have MAX examples in their respective fleets, Delta does not, which could result in the airline gaining further traction against its rivals should the current grounding continue.

Looking beyond American shores, Emirates slips one position into fifth at US$6.26bn (up 17.5% YoY) with two rising stars of global aviation in sixth and seventh place: China Southern at US$4.46bn (an increase of 10% YoY) and China Eastern narrowly behind with US$4.22bn (up 11% YoY). Beijing-based flag carrier Air China occupies ninth spot on the list at US$4.11bn, registering an impressive 20% boost on last year. The largest brand value change of all airlines was an astonishing 69.6% rise for Xiamen Airlines.

Wrapping up the global top ten are two European national carriers: British Airways retains eighth spot at US$4.16bn (growing 19.6% YoY), and Germany’s Lufthansa keeps last year’s tenth place with US$3.14bn (up 7.9% YoY). As for the continent’s famously competitive low-cost sector, Ryanair and easyJet have both climbed the table, now occupying 15th and 18th positions respectively, while Wizz Air rises two places to number 47 off the back of an enormous 42% YoY increase.

While no carriers from Africa made the top 50, and LATAM Airlines of Chile forms the only representative from South America, David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance said evolving markets are still important to wider success: “Whilst pricing, routes and service remain central to repeat business, airlines which capitalise on USPs [unique selling points], the huge growth potential in emerging markets and are simultaneously sympathetic to sustainability… are the ones most likely to prosper.”

In a classification dominated by positive trends, a handful of negatives feature on the list. While Turkish Airlines logs a 15% fall YoY to US$1.73bn (22nd place) and Norwegian Air’s 7.5% YoY drop to US$900m brings it down to 36th position, the sharpest reduction belongs to China’s Hainan Airlines, down 21.3% to $1.28bn and subsequently number 29 on the global chart.