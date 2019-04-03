XL Bins Enter Service on American Airlines A321neo

Photo: Airbus

American Airlines has introduced its first Airbus A321neo, N400AN (c/n 8647), on scheduled routes. The aircraft are equipped with an all-new cabin interior which features the larger Airspace XL overhead luggage bins.

The US carrier is the launch customer for the Airspace XL bins, which provide approximately 40 percent more overhead storage space. American also plans to retrofit its entire in-service fleet of 219 A321ceos with the cabin features included on the NEO variant.

Ingo Wuggetzer, Airbus’ vice president of cabin marketing said: “We are very pleased that American Airlines’ first A321neos with the Airspace XL bins are now entering service. We constantly work with airline customers to improve our aircraft cabins, and American in particular played an instrumental role with us in developing our biggest and best overhead bins to date.”

The Airspace XL bins accommodate larger luggage – up 24” x 16” x 10” – allowing standard roll-on bags to be loaded on their sides instead of being inserted flat. This creates room for up to four bags in each bin instead of the current three. The larger bins will significantly reduce the number of passenger bags checked at the gate and sent to the cargo hold.

Powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines and ETOPS certified, the A321neo will allow the airline to carry larger loads on its longer, more densely travelled routes such as Los Angeles and Phoenix to Orlando, or links between the West Coast and Hawaii.

American Airlines’ A321neos have a three-class cabin which seats 196. The carrier received its first from an order for 100 examples on 31 January. A second, N401AN (c/n 8701), was delivered on March 29 and has yet to enter service.