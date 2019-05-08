Aer Lingus Reveals “New Premium Travel Experience”

Photo: (Photo: Aer Lingus)

Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus has announced the launch of AerSpace, a new fare option which promises short-haul guests a “premium travel experience”. From September 1, passengers flying to select destinations across the UK and Europe will be guaranteed an aisle or window seat on the first row of the aircraft with the middle seat left unoccupied. Visually, this is likely to offer a similar setup to Club Europe on board Aer Lingus’ IAG stablemate, British Airways. In addition to the more spacious seating arrangement is a host of other perks including lounge access and fast track security.

Commenting on the launch, Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus’ director of network revenue and loyalty said: “At Aer Lingus we are committed to innovating our product offering to meet travellers’ ever-changing needs. We are proud to launch AerSpace in response to feedback from our guests seeking a more premium and spacious travel experience when flying short haul.”

Those selecting the AerSpace fare will be provided with a range of complimentary services including access to the lounge and priority boarding. Guests can also take advantage of reserved cabin space directly overhead and and enjoy refreshments from the Aer Lingus onboard menu.

To tie in with the announcement, Aer Lingus has revealed that its most popular short-haul destinations from Ireland are London, Paris, Manchester and Barcelona. Data from the carrier also suggests that 25% of guests travelling with Aer Lingus between Dublin and London – one of the busiest business corridors in the world – are flying for work-related purposes.

AerSpace bolsters Aer Lingus’ current fare offering, which also includes Saver, the lowest fare option, Plus, and Advantage.

AerSpace will be available on the following Aer Lingus short-haul routes from 1 September, 2019:

UK

Dublin- Heathrow

Cork – Heathrow

Dublin – Gatwick

Shannon – Heathrow

Dublin – London City

Belfast – Heathrow

Dublin – Birmingham

Knock – Gatwick

Dublin – Manchester

Europe

Dublin – Paris Cork – Paris

Dublin – Amsterdam Cork – Amsterdam

Dublin – Brussels

Dublin – Munich Cork – Munich

Dublin – Barcelona Cork – Barcelona

Dublin – Frankfurt

Dublin – Zurich

Dublin – Berlin

Dublin – Geneva

Dublin – Milan (Linate and Malpensa)

Dublin – Madrid

Dublin – Lisbon

Dublin – Dusseldorf

Cork – Lisbon