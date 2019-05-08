Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Aer Lingus Reveals “New Premium Travel Experience”

Published: May 8th, 2019

Photo: (Photo: Aer Lingus)

 

Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus has announced the launch of AerSpace, a new fare option which promises short-haul guests a “premium travel experience”. From September 1, passengers flying to select destinations across the UK and Europe will be guaranteed an aisle or window seat on the first row of the aircraft with the middle seat left unoccupied. Visually, this is likely to offer a similar setup to Club Europe on board Aer Lingus’ IAG stablemate, British Airways.  In addition to the more spacious seating arrangement is a host of other perks including lounge access and fast track security.

Commenting on the launch, Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus’ director of network revenue and loyalty said: “At Aer Lingus we are committed to innovating our product offering to meet travellers’ ever-changing needs. We are proud to launch AerSpace in response to feedback from our guests seeking a more premium and spacious travel experience when flying short haul.”

Susanne Carberry with crew members Kate Ryan and Marco Mologni. Photo: Iain White / Fennell Photography

Those selecting the AerSpace fare will be provided with a range of complimentary services including access to the lounge and priority boarding. Guests can also take advantage of reserved cabin space directly overhead and and enjoy refreshments from the Aer Lingus onboard menu.

To tie in with the announcement, Aer Lingus has revealed that its most popular short-haul destinations from Ireland are London, Paris, Manchester and Barcelona. Data from the carrier also suggests that 25% of guests travelling with Aer Lingus between Dublin and London – one of the busiest business corridors in the world – are flying for work-related purposes.

An example of the new fare structure including the AerSpace product (Aer Lingus)

AerSpace bolsters Aer Lingus’ current fare offering, which also includes Saver, the lowest fare option, Plus, and Advantage.

AerSpace will be available on the following Aer Lingus short-haul routes from 1 September, 2019:

UK
Dublin- Heathrow
Cork – Heathrow
Dublin – Gatwick
Shannon – Heathrow
Dublin – London City
Belfast – Heathrow
Dublin – Birmingham
Knock – Gatwick
Dublin – Manchester

Europe
Dublin – Paris    Cork – Paris
Dublin – Amsterdam    Cork – Amsterdam
Dublin – Brussels
Dublin – Munich    Cork – Munich
Dublin – Barcelona    Cork – Barcelona
Dublin – Frankfurt
Dublin – Zurich
Dublin – Berlin
Dublin – Geneva
Dublin – Milan (Linate and Malpensa)
Dublin – Madrid
Dublin – Lisbon
Dublin – Dusseldorf
Cork – Lisbon

