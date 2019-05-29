Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Air New Zealand Selects 787-10

Published: May 29th, 2019

Photo: Pacific carrier Air New Zealand (ANZ) is to bolster its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet after signing a letter of intent to purchase eight 787-10s, plus options for a further 12 examples. (Photo Boeing)

 

Pacific carrier Air New Zealand (ANZ) is to bolster its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet after signing a letter of intent to purchase eight 787-10s, plus options for a further 12 examples. The firm commitment is valued at $2.7bn at current list prices, with first deliveries expected to start in late 2022, running through to 2027. The new jets will replace the carrier’s fleet of eight 777-200ERs, which the airline reports are due to be withdrawn from service by 2025.

Christopher Luxon, ANZ’s CEO, said: “This is a hugely important decision for [us]. With the 787-10 offering around 15% more space for both customers and cargo than the 787-9. This investment creates the platform for our future strategic direction and opens new opportunities to grow. The 787-10 is longer and even more fuel efficient. However, the game changer for us has been that by working closely with Boeing, we’ve ensured the 787-10 will meet our network needs, including the ability to fly missions like our current 777-200 fleet.”

The airline was the global launch customer for the 787-9 and currently operates a fleet of 13 aircraft – all powered by Rolls-Royce Trent engines – the 14th and last example is due for delivery later this year. In what will be a blow to the UK engine manufacturer, ANZ has selected rival GEnx-1B powerplants to power its new fleet of 787-10s. At 224ft (68m) long, the 787-10 is the largest member of the Dreamliner family and can accommodate up to 330 passengers in a standard two-class configuration – about 40 more than the 787-9.

