Air New Zealand Selects 787-10

Pacific carrier Air New Zealand (ANZ) is to bolster its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet after signing a letter of intent to purchase eight 787-10s, plus options for a further 12 examples. The firm commitment is valued at $2.7bn at current list prices, with first deliveries expected to start in late 2022, running through to 2027. The new jets will replace the carrier’s fleet of eight 777-200ERs, which the airline reports are due to be withdrawn from service by 2025.

Christopher Luxon, ANZ’s CEO, said: “This is a hugely important decision for [us]. With the 787-10 offering around 15% more space for both customers and cargo than the 787-9. This investment creates the platform for our future strategic direction and opens new opportunities to grow. The 787-10 is longer and even more fuel efficient. However, the game changer for us has been that by working closely with Boeing, we’ve ensured the 787-10 will meet our network needs, including the ability to fly missions like our current 777-200 fleet.”

The airline was the global launch customer for the 787-9 and currently operates a fleet of 13 aircraft – all powered by Rolls-Royce Trent engines – the 14th and last example is due for delivery later this year. In what will be a blow to the UK engine manufacturer, ANZ has selected rival GEnx-1B powerplants to power its new fleet of 787-10s. At 224ft (68m) long, the 787-10 is the largest member of the Dreamliner family and can accommodate up to 330 passengers in a standard two-class configuration – about 40 more than the 787-9.