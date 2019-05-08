Airliner World – June 2019 Highlights

Hello and welcome to your preview of our June 2019 edition, on sale NOW! We’ve travelled the world to bring you behind the scenes access, exclusive previews, interviews with key players and expert analysis.

Here are some of the highlights from the June issue:

24-PAGE A380 SUPPLEMENT

For lovers of the A380, news that Airbus would end its production in 2021 wasn’t the Valentine’s message they wanted to receive on February 14. Indeed, there was a sense of disappointment all round. The decision was prompted when the type’s largest customer, Emirates, decided to reduce its order backlog from 53 to 14 examples, replacing the cancelled super jumbos with 30 A350-900s and 40 A330-900s. We take this opportunity to reflect on the past, analyse the present-day operations and ask what possible legacy the iconic super jumbo may offer the industry.

Concluding his look into easyJet’s introduction of the A321neo, Robin Evans finds out how the work of various teams has combined in practice and what differences result for crew and customer. Based at Gatwick, the new type is used predominantly on slot-constrained routes where its additional capacity delivers the greatest financial benefit over the smaller A320.

The first week of April brought thousands of industry professionals to the 2019 Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg, with the event feeling bigger than ever. While familiar names such as Zodiac and digEcor may have disappeared through mergers and rebranding, the technologies they developed live on under the Safran and Burrana brands respectively. The event continues to bring a range of advances to the market, as we report from Germany.

Life as a market leader can be as much a challenge as reaching the top position in the first place. Although everyone works to guard against it, complacency can creep in. At ATR, however, no such issue looks likely, as the turboprop manufacturer has a raft of research and development programmes under way to ensure its products retain their competitive edge.

Well-appointed rooms, luxurious fabrics and personalised service: 20 years ago, the concept of the modern boutique hotel revolutionised hospitality around the world. Having spotted the potential to adapt this model for the airline sector, Shawn Simpson founded Boutique Air and trumpeted the slogan, ‘Fly private for the cost of commercial’. Today, the carrier offers public service flights in the US using an impressive fleet of Swiss-made executive aircraft. We travel to the US Pacific Coast to learn more about this unusually stylish scheduled operator.

When Emirates launched its first service to Manchester on November 2, 1990 – a twice-weekly Airbus A310 routing via Paris/Charles de Gaulle – few would have predicted the colossal growth over the three decades that followed. Had you asked a Mancunian at the time about the prospect of a new-fangled twin-deck airliner linking the northwest of England with a place called Dubai, chances are the McDonnell Douglas MD-12 would have sprung to mind rather than anything by Airbus. We’re granted special permission to join the Emirates team at Manchester Airport to learn more about the discipline and teamwork required to turn around the super jumbo.

A true paradise for aviation enthusiasts, the H Hotel Los Angeles sits in an enviable position on West Century Boulevard, just yards from the main perimeter fence at LAX. Whatever form your passion for aviation takes, you can’t – and won’t – miss a thing when you’re staying at this hotel. Quite frankly, no single spot around the airport offers such unrivalled coverage of aviation movements. Simon Gregory shares some of his favourite images from the rooftop of the H Hotel, one of his favourite locations for aviation photography in the city.

We travel to Hamburg for Lufthansa Technik’s annual press conference and took a look into the future. As one of the world’s leading providers of technical aircraft services, the company is a barometer for the health of the industry. In 2018, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) giant achieved record sales over the previous year of €5.9bn, but it isn’t all good news – with tighter margins and greater than ever competition, it is having to work harder and smarter to stay ahead.

Oriens Aviation, the UK’s designated Pilatus service centre and sales distributor, is continuing its upwards trajectory by introducing a new type and adding activities to its blossoming portfolio. In the year that’s passed since our last visit (see May 2018 issue) Edwin Brenninkmeyer, the company’s CEO and his small team have been busy expanding the business.

Daniel Johnston concludes his Russian odyssey, visiting some of the country’s most remote spots in the pursuit of rare and unusual Soviet-era aircraft. Having made his way from Moscow to Irkutsk over the preceding four days (see Airliner World, May 2019) and sampling a variety of modern Russian airliners and Soviet-era classics.

With the demise of yet another transatlantic operator, we reflect on how it all went wrong for the plucky Icelandic carrier and ask what’s next for this corner of the market…

Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including a full report on this year’s Crystal Cabin Awards, plus the latest on the global Boeing 737 MAX grounding, details of the first Embraer E2 order from Africa, and a first look at the interior of Virgin Atlantic’s new A350.

We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs.