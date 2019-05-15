Berlin/Brandenburg Reveals Terminal Plans

Photo: Lufthansa and easyJet will operate from the main Terminal 1 at Berlin/Brandenburg, while Eurowings will be in Terminal 2 which is currently under construction. (Photo Berlin/Brandenburg Airport)

As preparations continue at Berlin/Brandenburg (BER) for its first services in October 2020, logistical planning at the German capital’s troubled new gateway has taken a step forward. With just under a year and a half to its official opening, the airport’s management has invited airlines, authorities and ground handling services to the first in a series of meetings to establish airlines’ locations for flight operations.

These pre-planning meetings will allocate space for the major carriers in the airport’s terminals, which will be followed later by the positioning of space for approximately 80 other airlines. Already announced is that Lufthansa and easyJet will operate from the central main Terminal 1, while Eurowings will be in Terminal 2 which is currently under construction. Ryanair will use Schönefeld Airport terminals on the other side of the airfield, which will become Terminal T5.

Professor Dr Ing Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg, remarked: “Preparations for operations at BER are entering a new phase. The airport, airlines and other partners have all been individually busy with the start of operations, and now we are starting joint preparations. In order to have a good quality of service from day one, we need this long planning phase.”

This next stage in the airport’s protracted development follows the successful testing by TÜV Rheinland (Technical Inspection Association) and approval of the facility’s smoke extraction system in mid-April. The system of 120 smoke extraction machines, will in the event of a fire, provide an 8ft 2in (2.5m) smoke-free layer for around 15 minutes, allowing people to safely evacuate the building.

Daldrup added: “The TÜV-approved smoke control system marks a significant milestone in the completion of Terminal 1. Siemens has completed this complicated system on schedule, and I would like to express my thanks for their cooperation.”