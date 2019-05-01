Bombardier Donates CRJ to College

Photo: Bombardier

Bombardier has donated a former SkyWest Airlines CRJ200LR to Centennial College, Toronto. The regional jet is the centrepiece of the facility’s new Downsview Campus Centre for Aerospace and Aviation, which opened on April 25.

The 50-seater is the college’s first commercial airliner and will serve as an instructional airframe, providing hands-on experience for students studying aeronautical engineering.

Fred Cromer, president of Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said: “Advancement and innovation have always been at the forefront of Bombardier’s values, which is why we are honoured to present Centennial College with this CRJ200 aircraft. This donation represents not only an opportunity for the Toronto aerospace sector to grow but rather for the whole of Canadian Aerospace, which will surely benefit from it today. We are at a crucial moment in Canada where the aerospace industry is building up steady growth and the demand for skilled workers is also rising. At Bombardier, we want to do anything we can to help and improve present and future generations of aerospace workers in Canada.”

The Canadian manufacturer stated that “the aircraft will allow students not only to have a hands on experience with CRJ Series technology, but also to learn on a bigger scale, furthering the level of expertise made available through the Centennial College Aviation Program”.

Delivered to SkyWest Airlines on January 7, 1994, the Montreal-built airliner, C-GXEA (c/n 7028), spent its entire working life with the carrier as N403SW. It initially served in Delta Connection colours before being operated for United Express from October 2009 to its retirement in June 2013.

It joins four Cessna 172s, two Piper Senecas, a Cessna 525 Citation II and a Cessna 425, while examples of the Sikorsky S-76, MBB Bo 105 and Bell 47 are among the college’s rotary wing instructional airframes.