Bombardier Forms New Aviation Arm

Bombardier is to consolidate its aerospace divisions into a single entity, named Bombardier Aviation. The move comes after the de Havilland Canada brand – including all aircraft from the 1946 DHC-1 Chipmunk ab-initio trainer to the still in-production Q400 turboprop airliner – was sold to Viking Air last year.

Alain Bellemare, Bombardier President and CEO said: “The consolidation will simplify and better focus our organisation on our leading brands, Global, Challenger, Learjet and the CRJ. It will also allow us to better support our customers and generate value for shareholders.”

Detailing the company’s plans for the new subsidiary, Bellemare continued: “With our clear vision for the future of Bombardier Aviation, we will focus our aerostructures activities around our core capabilities in Montréal, Mexico and our newly acquired Global 7500 wing operations in Texas. Collectively, these facilities provide Bombardier with all the skills, technologies and capabilities to design, produce and service the current and next generation of aircraft.”

With operations focused in the Americas, the company intends to sell its sites in Belfast and Morocco. The Northern Irish facility is presently Airbus’ only third-party wing manufacturer following the acquisition of the CSeries (now A220). The plant also produces the centre section for the CRJ regional airliners and Challenger 350 and 650 business jets, as well as components for the new Global 7500.

The new organisation will be overseen by David Coleal, who previously led the Canadian manufacturer’s Business Aircraft division.