Delta Receives First North American A330neo

Photo: Launch customer for the type, Delta Air Lines has taken delivery of its first A330-900 from its order for 35 aircraft. (Photo Airbus)

Launch customer for the type, Delta Air Lines has taken delivery of its first A330-900 from an order for 35 examples. The jet, N401DZ (c/n 1915) was handed over at Toulouse on May 23 and made a non-stop delivery flight to the carrier’s Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta base the following day using a jet fuel blended from conventional sources and non-petroleum synthetic fuel.

Delta became the launch customer for the A330-900, ordering 25 in November 2014; a further ten examples were added to the backlog last year. The world’s second largest carrier is now operating both of Airbus’ newest widebody models, the A330-900 and A350-900 XWB.

The A330neo has been equipped with Airbus’ Airspace cabin and has been configured for up to 281 passengers, with 29 Delta One suites and seating for 28 in Premium Select, 56 in Delta Comfort+ and 168 in Economy. The aircraft also features Delta Studio, its internally developed in-flight entertainment system.

Delta will initially base its A330-900s at Seattle/Tacoma where it will initially operate the aircraft on flights to Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo/Narita.