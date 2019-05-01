Final Neo Variant Makes Maiden Flight

Photo: Airbus has flown the last of its A320neo family variants following the maiden flight of an A319neo test aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines. (Photo Airbus)

Airbus has flown the last of its A320neo family variants following the maiden flight of an A319neo test aircraft. Powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, the jet, D-AVWH (c/n 6464) took off from Toulouse on April 25 at 12.30pm and was airborne for two hours 50 minutes. The test flight was flown by a crew of five lead by captain Philippe Castaigns, with first office Shaun Wildey, flight test engineers Frank Hohmeister, David O’Nions and test flight engineer Cedric Favrichon also on board.

The Geared Turbofan (GTF) powered aircraft will now perform an extensive flight test campaign in order to achieve its certification during the fourth quarter of this year. The same aircraft was originally used in the CFM LEAP-1A engines trials which started on March 31, 2017 and was completed with FAA/EASA approval in December 2018.

In other A319 related news, the first ACJ319neo has successfully completed a 16hr and 10min test flight on April 26, setting a record for the longest A320 family flight by an Airbus crew. Using the first ACJ319neo built, D-AVWG (c/n 8612), the jet flew from Toulouse to northern Greenland and back, in an endurance flight that included a simulated diversion under 180min ETOPS rules. The aircraft is due to be delivered to K5 Aviation of Germany as D-ANEO, as soon as all flight trials are completed.

K5 Aviation CEO and chief pilot Erik Scheidt, who participated in the flight, said: “We want to fly customers to their destination using the quickest routes, as well as delivering unsurpassed comfort and service, and it’s impressive to see such long-range capability at first hand.”