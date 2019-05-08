Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News First A321LR for Air Transat

First A321LR for Air Transat

Published: May 8th, 2019

Photo: Canadian leisure and holiday travel airline, Air Transat has taken delivery of its maiden Airbus A321LR. (Photo Air Transat)

 

Canadian leisure and holiday travel airline, Air Transat has taken delivery of its maiden Airbus A321LR. The jet, C-GOIE (c/n 8755), was handed over on May 3 to the Montréal-based carrier and will be operated under a lease agreement from AerCap.

It is the first of 17 Airbus A320neo aircraft, including 15 A321LRs, to be delivered to the airline from the lessor’s order book with Airbus. The larger leasing deal with AerCap is part of a programme to convert Air Transat to an all-Airbus fleet by 2022 and phase-out older widebody and narrowbody aircraft.

It is the first of 17 Airbus A320neo aircraft, including 15 A321LRs, to be delivered to the airline from AerCap’s order book with Airbus. (Photo Air Transat)

The A321LRs are being configured with 199 seats in a two-class layout – 12 premium economy and 197 economy – and each jet has Airbus’ Cabin Flex option allowing the installation of additional fuel tanks, offering ranges of up to 4,000 nautical miles (7,408km). Air Transat said it plans to use the type for long-distance flights from Canada on extended, thinner routes to European, Caribbean, Central and South American destinations.

Annick Guérard, chief operating officer at Transat, said: “The arrival of this new generation of aircraft is an important moment for our company and our passengers in many respects. The A321LR represents what Air Transat stands for today and what we strive for in the coming years. It reinforces our position as a leader in sustainable tourism, while also offering our passengers a superior on-board experience.”

Posted in News Tagged with: , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP