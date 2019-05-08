First A321LR for Air Transat

Photo: Canadian leisure and holiday travel airline, Air Transat has taken delivery of its maiden Airbus A321LR. (Photo Air Transat)

Canadian leisure and holiday travel airline, Air Transat has taken delivery of its maiden Airbus A321LR. The jet, C-GOIE (c/n 8755), was handed over on May 3 to the Montréal-based carrier and will be operated under a lease agreement from AerCap.

It is the first of 17 Airbus A320neo aircraft, including 15 A321LRs, to be delivered to the airline from the lessor’s order book with Airbus. The larger leasing deal with AerCap is part of a programme to convert Air Transat to an all-Airbus fleet by 2022 and phase-out older widebody and narrowbody aircraft.

The A321LRs are being configured with 199 seats in a two-class layout – 12 premium economy and 197 economy – and each jet has Airbus’ Cabin Flex option allowing the installation of additional fuel tanks, offering ranges of up to 4,000 nautical miles (7,408km). Air Transat said it plans to use the type for long-distance flights from Canada on extended, thinner routes to European, Caribbean, Central and South American destinations.

Annick Guérard, chief operating officer at Transat, said: “The arrival of this new generation of aircraft is an important moment for our company and our passengers in many respects. The A321LR represents what Air Transat stands for today and what we strive for in the coming years. It reinforces our position as a leader in sustainable tourism, while also offering our passengers a superior on-board experience.”