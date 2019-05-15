First Look: Azul Accepts Maiden A330neo

Photo: Airbus

Brazilian airline Azul has become the inaugural operator of the Airbus A330neo in the Americas, accepting the first of 15 Airbus A330-900s on May 13. The aircraft, leased from Avolon, will be deployed on US and European routes from the carrier’s Sao Paulo/Viracopos-Campinas base.

John Rodgerson, the carrier’s CEO, said: “We are very proud to be the first A330neo operator in the Americas. This new aircraft will play a key role in the expansion of our international markets supporting our strategy of having a modern and fuel-efficient fleet.”

The Rolls-Royce Trent 7000-powered airliners are fitted with a three-class cabin, accommodating 34 passengers in business class, 96 in Economy Xtra and seating for 168 in economy. The new jet is due to make its long-haul debut on links to Lisbon from June 10. Initially a thrice weekly operation, frequencies are likely to increase to 6 times a week from June 30 before going daily on September 30. Flights to Porto are expected to begin on February 17, 2020.