Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News First Look: Azul Accepts Maiden A330neo

First Look: Azul Accepts Maiden A330neo

Published: May 15th, 2019

Photo: Airbus

 

Brazilian airline Azul has become the inaugural operator of the Airbus A330neo in the Americas, accepting the first of 15 Airbus A330-900s on May 13. The aircraft, leased from Avolon, will be deployed on US and European routes from the carrier’s Sao Paulo/Viracopos-Campinas base.

John Rodgerson, the carrier’s CEO, said: “We are very proud to be the first A330neo operator in the Americas. This new aircraft will play a key role in the expansion of our international markets supporting our strategy of having a modern and fuel-efficient fleet.”

https://twitter.com/Airbus/status/1127853327197384705

The Rolls-Royce Trent 7000-powered airliners are fitted with a three-class cabin, accommodating 34 passengers in business class, 96 in Economy Xtra and seating for 168 in economy. The new jet is due to make its long-haul debut on links to Lisbon from June 10. Initially a thrice weekly operation, frequencies are likely to increase to 6 times a week from June 30 before going daily on September 30. Flights to Porto are expected to begin on February 17, 2020.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP