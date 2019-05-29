Forest-themed West Pier Opened at Helsinki

Photo: Airport operator Finavia has opened the first phase of its forest-themed West Pier at Helsinki Airport, part of a €1bn, eight-year, investment programme aimed at strengthening the facilities competitive position and to ensure Finland’s accessibility. (Photo Finavia)

Airport operator Finavia has opened the first phase of its forest-themed West Pier at Helsinki Airport, part of a €1bn, eight-year investment programme aimed at strengthening the facility’s competitive position and to ensure Finland’s accessibility.

The extension project is aimed at the development of transfer passenger capacity and will be completed by the end of this year. The new pier covers 140,000sq ft (13,000m²) and includes five additional gates with jet bridges, two new restaurants, a premium-style lounge and a child-care room. The next phase of the development is due to be completed in July with the commissioning of a new border control area. Finavia says the project will include an extension of its baggage handling facilities. The walls of the West Pier feature 30ft-tall (9m) three-dimensional surfaces made from Finnish birch.

Joni Sundelin, executive director Helsinki Airport at Finavia, said: “The opening of the West Pier comes at a very good time as Finnair’s successful Asian strategy continues to increase the number of transfer passengers at our airport. In addition, two new Chinese carriers will soon start flights to here – Tibet Airlines and Juneyao Air. We strive for smooth and safe processes, enhance our services and work hard to ensure that emissions from airport operations do not increase as the number of passengers goes up. All our airports are carbon neutral.”