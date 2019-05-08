Frankfurt Airport Celebrates Expansion Milestone

Photo: Artists’ impression of how the new Terminal 3 will look when it fully opens in 2023. (Photo Fraport)

Operating company Fraport has laid the cornerstone of Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3, one of Europe’s largest privately financed infrastructure projects. The facility is being built on the southern part of the airfield on the site of the former US military base.

According to current plans, up to 21 million passengers a year will depart from or arrive at the new terminal after its completion in 2023. During periods of peak construction activity, up to 5,000 workers per day and around 75 tower cranes will be deployed at the site.

Fraport CEO Dr Stefan Schulte said: “We are building the future with Terminal 3 – for Frankfurt Airport, the entire Rhine-Main region and far beyond. With the new facility, we are adding enough capacity for 21 million passengers annually by 2023. Frankfurt is already an international leader in terms of connectivity and no other aviation hub in the world offers more destinations to business or leisure travellers than Frankfurt Airport. And Terminal 3 will further strengthen Germany’s most important gateway to the world.”

Construction is being carried out in three phases to meet forecasted capacity requirements. The first phase includes the main building with arrival and departure levels, a marketplace, lounges and baggage handling system as well as piers H and J. In order to relieve congestion on Terminal 1 and 2 earlier, the second phase, consisting of Pier G, will be completed ahead of schedule in 2021. When it opens it will be able to handle up to five million passengers per year. There is also an option to add a Pier K, increasing the facility’s capacity to 25 million.

The terminal will rely upon natural light via floor-to-ceiling glass windows as planners have largely dispensed with artificial light sources. Thanks to energy-efficient construction methods and state-of-the-art technology, only minimal heating will be required to maintain a comfortable temperature

. Fraport is building a new people mover system to connect T3 with the two existing facilities and the company says a journey from T1 to T3, with a short stop at T2, will take under eight minutes to complete. In addition to the new passenger transport system, it will be easily accessible by taxi, coach or cars, with an 8,500-space multi-storey car park being built next to the terminal.