High Court Backs Heathrow Expansion

The High Court in London has today (May 1) ruled in favour of the government’s plan for a £14bn expansion of Heathrow airport, rejecting five legal challenges to construction of a third runway at the UK’s largest aviation hub.

Handing down the judgement, Lord Justice Hickinbottom, sitting with Justice Holgate, said: “We understand that these claims involve underlying issues upon which the parties – and indeed members of the public – hold strong and sincere views.” But the judges rejected the arguments, ruling the plans were lawful and that “all challenges should be dismissed”.

Opposition campaigners including local councils, residents, environmental charities and London Major, Sadiq Khan, had argued that Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s National Policy statement, setting out the government’s support for the project, ignored many environmental factors, including air quality, climate change, noise and congestion. The presiding judges found these were “not arguable grounds”.

Heathrow’s site was selected for much needed additional runway capacity in the southeast of England following a recommendation by the Airports Commission which was approved by MPs in June last year. After the vote, the government adopted a national policy statement which contained the guidelines for the expansion.

A Heathrow spokesperson commented after the decision: “We are delighted with today’s ruling which is a further demonstration that the debate on Heathrow expansion has been had and won, not only in Parliament, but in the courts. We are getting on with delivering the once-in-a-generation project that will connect Britain to global growth, providing thousands of new jobs and an economic boost for this country and its future generations.”

Caroline Russell, chair of the London Assembly’s environment committee, responded: “Although the government’s policy on Heathrow has survived this court hearing, it is still not the right course for London or the environment. Considering the increasing evidence of an escalating climate emergency, we again call on the government to cancel Heathrow expansion plans before more money is spent and more damage is done.”