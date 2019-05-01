First Look: Japan Airlines Airbus A350 Painted

Photo: Airbus

Japan Airlines’ first new build Airbus aircraft has been rolled out of the paintshop at Toulouse/Blagnac. The A350-900 is the initial example from an order for 31, consisting of 18 -900 and 13 -1000 variants.

The aircraft, which seat 369 passengers in a three-class cabin, are to be initially used on JAL’s services between Tokyo/Haneda and Fukuoka from September 1.

The first three aircraft will receive special markings commemorating the induction of the widebody type, with large ‘Airbus A350’ titles applied to the rear fuselage. The carrier’s maiden aircraft, F-WZHF (c/n 321, to become JA01XJ), wears red lettering, which it says “symbolises challenge”.

Two further aircraft, JA02XJ and JA03XJ, will be painted with silver and green logos respectively, which represent ‘innovation’ and ‘eco’.

JAL has previously operated 22 examples of the A300-600. The Airbus jets had originally flown for Japan Air System (JAS), which was acquired by JAL in 2004 and the two carriers were merged in October 2006.

As of the end of March 2019, 890 firm orders had been placed for the A350.