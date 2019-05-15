Loganair Takes Off from Southend

Photo: The first Loganair flight to arrive at London/Southend from Aberdeen was greeted by a traditional water arch salute from the airport's fire service. (Photo London/Southend Airport)

Loganair flights between London/Southend and Aberdeen have taken to the skies for the first time this week. The airline’s direct services between the two cities is a welcome boost for connectivity with the oil and gas capital following a period of reduction in airlinks between London and Aberdeen.

Customers from London/Southend on the new year-round business-focussed schedule can choose from three non-stop flights to Aberdeen each way on weekdays, together with Sunday services, all of which are flown by Loganair’s Embraer 145 regional jets. The timings allows for a full working day in the Granite City before an evening flight home. Journey times of around 1hr 35mins can be expected and tickets also include 44lb (20kg) of hold luggage and complimentary in-flight refreshments as standard.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director, reflected: “Air connectivity with London is incredibly important for the North-East of Scotland where there has been significant capacity reduction to other London airports of late. We’ve specifically created a schedule which is optimum for those travelling for business, with day-return schedules in addition to our rewarding frequent flyer programme, Clan Loganair.”

Glyn Jones, CEO of Stobart Aviation, added: “London/Southend is now the capital’s new gateway to Scotland. Today marks the start of a major new network to the Highlands and Islands, thanks to our partnership with Loganair. With our own railway station just 100 paces from the terminal door, up to six trains an hour into London, we expect these new routes to prove very popular with customers flying to and from the Granite City.”