Marshall Aerospace and Defence on the Move?

Cambridge-based Marshall Aerospace and Defence has confirmed its intention to move its operations to a new location by 2030. The company said it has just completed significant work to “identify and define its new organisational purpose and long-term growth ambition” which has resulted in clear requirement to move to new, purpose-built facilities which will afford it a “fantastic opportunity to fulfil its true potential as a business”.

Alistair McPhee, chief executive, explained: “It is still very early days, but we know that finding the right airfield location that will give us the necessary space and flexibility to support our planned growth, which is close enough to Cambridge to enable us to retain and attract talent, will be complex and time-consuming task. At this stage, we have several potential locations in mind but are still some way away from making any definitive decisions. Cranfield, Duxford and Wyton are currently our preferred options and we will work with all three locations over the coming months to further assess their feasibility. However, the Cambridge site will continue to be our home for many years to come, and in parallel with planning for the long-term future, we remain committed to our investment plans for the site that will see us spend more than £30m over the next five years to upgrade existing infrastructure.”

Marshall Aerospace & Defence said had won significant contracts over the last 18 months and delivering these as well as supporting its long-term customers will be a key priority as it continues to plan the next exciting chapter in the company’s history. In parallel with this announcement and in order to finance the move, the Marshall Group recently signalled its intent to the local authorities and other key stakeholders, to put the Cambridge Airport site forward for development as part of the next Local Plan from 2030.