New Terminal for DFW Airport

Photo: American CEO Doug Parker addresses the audience saying that this was an exciting announcement for the airline and its more than 31,000 team members based at Dallas-Fort Worth. (Photo Andy Jacobsohn/DFW Airport)

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and American Airlines have revealed plans to develop a sixth terminal at the facility, providing a long-term commitment from the airline and opportunities for businesses and customers in the fastest growing region of the US. DFW will invest up to $3.5bn in the construction of Terminal F as well as enhancements to Terminal C. Design work on the new terminal will begin immediately with the airport already identifying a site south of Terminal D as the optimum location, saying it provides significant flexibility for phasing the number of gates available. The long-term projection is for Terminal F to have up to 24 gates. DFW and American will explore several different options for the layout of the new terminal and both companies expect the details to be finalised as part new airlines lease agreement that is currently being negotiated.

Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport, said: “This announcement sets the stage for DFW’s next 50 years. The new Terminal F and the expansion that could follow will provide the region with growth it needs to compete with international business centres. We are growing faster than ever, and we need to keep pace with the Dallas-Fort Worth economy to provide jobs and connections for businesses. We are looking forward to working with American Airlines to deliver what will be an efficient, modern terminal with a state-of-the-art customer experience.”

Doug Parker, American Airlines chairman and CEO, added: “This is an exciting day for American and our more than 31,000 team members who call Dallas-Fort Worth home. DFW is our largest hub and a central gateway to our extensive international and domestic network. These plans will allow for the continued growth of DFW and ensure the airport remains a premier gateway for America for many more years to come.”

Terminal C is one of the facility’s original terminals, opening in 1974, now DFW and American are planning significant improvements to the passenger experience bringing it in line with Terminals A, B and E on which renovations were completed last year.