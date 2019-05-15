Qantas Launches “Points Plane” to Tokyo for Frequent Flyers

Qantas is to operate a series of flights exclusively available to travellers redeeming frequent flyer miles. An Airbus A380 will operate the inaugural “Points Plane” service from Melbourne/Tullamarine to Tokyo/Narita on 21 October, with frequent flyers able to book one of the super jumbo’s 484 seats from May 16.

The members-only flight will have a “distinctive inflight service with special on-board experiences including a bespoke cocktail and meal service, signature pyjamas and inflight giveaways”.

Olivia Wirth, Qantas Loyalty CEO, explained: “This is the first time we have dedicated an entire aircraft – let alone an A380 – to our frequent flyers, and we are expecting to see significant demand for these flights. “Four flight redemptions are made every minute and sixty upgrades are confirmed every hour. We know our members love to redeem their points on travel, so we’re excited to be able to give them new ways to access these rewards.

“Member-exclusive flights mean more redemption opportunities for our members and less time searching for reward seats. If this concept is a success, which we think it will be, Qantas hopes to operate more regular Frequent Flyer only flights to other international and domestic destinations in the near future,” Ms Wirth added.

A similar flight, utilising an A330, will be offered five days later on the return leg in addition to the carrier’s scheduled links. It states that “the concept is one of many Qantas Loyalty is exploring to reward Frequent Flyer members and provide even more redemption opportunities”.