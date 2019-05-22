Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Blue Islands Connects Guernsey and Liverpool

Published: May 22nd, 2019

Photo: Liverpool Airport's Fire Department provided the traditional water cannon salute over the arriving Blue Islands’ ATR 72 (Photo Liverpool John Lennon Airport)

 

Blue Islands has launched a twice weekly link from Guernsey in the Channel Islands to Liverpool John Lennon Airport. To mark the occasion of the first service, on May 21, staff at Liverpool John Lennon celebrated the arrival of Blue Islands ATR 72-200, G-ISLK (c/n 634) with a traditional water cannon salute.

Paul Winfield, director of aviation development for LJLA, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Blue Islands to Liverpool for the first time as they become the latest operator to join the growing list of airlines operating here. Guernsey is another fantastic destination to be served from here, giving the region’s travellers the opportunity to fly to this beautiful island direct from Liverpool.”

Liverpool John Lennon Airport’s Paul Winfield (left) and Rob Veron of Blue Islands celebrate the start of the new route. (Photo Liverpool John Lennon Airport)

Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands, added: “Islanders can now enjoy direct connections to this cultural city, as well as the Lake District and North Wales and at a lower cost than Aurigny’s Manchester service. What’s more the new route will also be a boost for inbound tourism to Guernsey.”

Blue Islands is a Flybe franchise partner and flights can be booked through flybe.com.

 

 

