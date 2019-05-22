Blue Islands Connects Guernsey and Liverpool

Photo: Liverpool Airport's Fire Department provided the traditional water cannon salute over the arriving Blue Islands’ ATR 72 (Photo Liverpool John Lennon Airport)

Blue Islands has launched a twice weekly link from Guernsey in the Channel Islands to Liverpool John Lennon Airport. To mark the occasion of the first service, on May 21, staff at Liverpool John Lennon celebrated the arrival of Blue Islands ATR 72-200, G-ISLK (c/n 634) with a traditional water cannon salute.

Paul Winfield, director of aviation development for LJLA, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Blue Islands to Liverpool for the first time as they become the latest operator to join the growing list of airlines operating here. Guernsey is another fantastic destination to be served from here, giving the region’s travellers the opportunity to fly to this beautiful island direct from Liverpool.”

Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands, added: “Islanders can now enjoy direct connections to this cultural city, as well as the Lake District and North Wales and at a lower cost than Aurigny’s Manchester service. What’s more the new route will also be a boost for inbound tourism to Guernsey.”

Blue Islands is a Flybe franchise partner and flights can be booked through flybe.com.