Revamp for BA at Johannesburg

Photo: Photo: British Airways

British Airways (BA) has announced that its two airline lounges at Johannesburg/OR Tambo will close this week to undergo refurbishment works.

BA’s Galleries First and Galleries Club facilities at the South African hub will be out of use for guests, with eligible passengers “invited to relax and dine in alternative lounges” according to the carrier. Replacement options include the Slow Lounge and Aspire Lounge.

While May 23 has been confirmed as the last day before works begin, the airline has not yet disclosed when the refreshed areas will reopen.

The temporary closure follows a decision by BA to divert some of its Heathrow to Johannesburg services in order to boost its Mumbai operation, following the collapse of Jet Airways.