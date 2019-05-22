Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Revamp for BA at Johannesburg

Published: May 22nd, 2019

Photo: Photo: British Airways

 

British Airways (BA) has announced that its two airline lounges at Johannesburg/OR Tambo will close this week to undergo refurbishment works.

BA’s Galleries First and Galleries Club facilities at the South African hub will be out of use for guests, with eligible passengers “invited to relax and dine in alternative lounges” according to the carrier. Replacement options include the Slow Lounge and Aspire Lounge.

British Airways flies to OR Tambo International from its Heathrow hub (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

While May 23 has been confirmed as the last day before works begin, the airline has not yet disclosed when the refreshed areas will reopen.

The temporary closure follows a decision by BA to divert some of its Heathrow to Johannesburg services in order to boost its Mumbai operation, following the collapse of Jet Airways.

