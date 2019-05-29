Royal Seal of Approval

Photo: British Airways’ chairman and CEO, Alex Cruz escorts The Queen during her visit to the airline’s headquarters at Waterside, Heathrow as part of the carrier’s centenary celebrations. (Photo Nick Morrish/ British Airways)

Her Majesty The Queen has visited British Airways headquarters at Waterside, Heathrow, as part of the airline’s centenary celebrations. During her visit on May 23, the Queen was introduced to cabin crew who were dressed in heritage uniforms from across the airline’s history. She also visited the British Airways museum, the Speedbird Centre, where she was shown artefacts and memorabilia relating to her many historic journeys with the airline throughout her 67-year reign.

These included images from 1951, when she was still HRH Princess Elizabeth and, with the Duke of Edinburgh, made her first transatlantic flight on a BOAC Boeing Stratocruiser from London to Montreal. Lining the Speedbird Centre was a display of models of aircraft that the Queen has travelled in, along with items from these flights including the Royal book, which has been signed by all members of the royal family.

The visit concluded with a short speech by Alex Cruz, BA’s chairman and CEO, during which he invited Her Majesty to unveil a plaque to commemorate her visit to Waterside.

Later the CEO said: “We are so honoured that the Queen chose to visit us on this very special occasion to help mark our centenary – a landmark in aviation. It was such a pleasure to show her the artefacts and memorabilia we have kept and curated over the years and to introduce her to our passionate teams from across British Airways.”

To mark its centenary year, the airline has also opened its archive collection to the public for the first time to share for the first time, unveiling memories of key moments from its 100-year history. The collection, which will be hosted on a special centenary hub – www.ba.com/100/centenary-collection – showcases hundreds of historical photographs and films explaining how British Airways evolved from a single-engine de Havilland aircraft into a leading airline flying more than 45 million passengers a year.