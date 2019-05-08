Special Livery Honours Belgian Painter

Photo: Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airlines has unveiled its sixth Belgian Icon special livery, honouring Flemish painter Breugel the Elder. The special markings have been added to one of the carrier’s 16 Airbus A320s, the 2010-manufactured OO-SNE (c/n 4243).

The colours, unveiled on May 2, took 19 days and 648 litres of primer, paint and clear coat. Extending into the aircraft’s cabin, it is one of the most complex liveries applied to an aircraft, involving 30 colours and a considerable amount of painting by hand. The airline received assistance from Brussels-based fine arts centre BOZAR during the application of the new colour scheme.

Christina Foerster, CEO of Brussels Airlines remarked: “This 6th iconic aircraft showcases the rich art history of Belgium and we are extremely proud of the beautiful flying piece of art we were able to create together with the support of VISITFLANDERS and with the artistic expertise of BOZAR.”

Other Brussels Airlines A320s wearing celebratory liveries include Rene Magritte-inspired OO-SNC, while cartoon characters The Smurfs and Tintin take flight on OO-SND and OO-SNB respectively. The Belgian national football team is championed on OO-SNA and dance music festival Tomorrowland is promoted with markings applied to OO-SNF.

The airline anticipates that the aircraft will wear the Breugel livery until 2024.