TAP Air Portugal Receives 100th Aircraft

Photo: Airbus

In accepting its seventh Airbus A330-900 on May 18, TAP Air Portugal’s fleet totalled 100 aircraft. It is the first time in the carrier’s 74-year history that it has reached such a milestone. The widebody, CS-TUI (c/n 1908), has been named King Afonso Henriques in honour of the country’s first monarch – who reigned from 1139 to 1185. A further 71 aircraft are expected to be delivered to the by 2025.

The airline inducted initial examples of the A330neo and A321LR earlier this year, becoming the first carrier to operate both types. The new jets, along with six A321neos from an order for 24, have enabled TAP to open new routes. TAP is the market leader on connections between Brazil and Europe, with a 22.8% increase in the number of passengers it carried on such services between 2015 and 2018. The Portuguese flag carrier also reports strong growth on Transatlantic links, having added 245,000 seats on its North American flights and recorded a 176.5% increase in passenger numbers over the same period – these figures are set to receive a boost as TAP is to launch services from Lisbon to Chicago, San Francisco and Washington from next month.