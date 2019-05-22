Virgin Atlantic Returns to Mumbai

Photo: Photo: Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has announced the latest addition to its growing network. The Crawley-based carrier is due to resume service between London/Heathrow and Mumbai/Chhatrapati Shivaji after a four year hiatus.

The re-launched route is due to start on October 27, and operate with a daily, year-round frequency. The move will plug some of the gap left by the demise of Jet Airways, which resulted in a sudden shortfall in available seats to the Indian city. Virgin has rostered its current flagship, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the route, offering capacity for 31 in Upper Class, 35 in Premium and 192 in economy.

The British carrier says the new new flights are timed depart from and arrive into Heathrow in the morning to leverage connecting passenger flows from the United States, both on its own metal and that of Delta Air Lines; its codeshare partner and 49% shareholder.

Juha Jarvinen, executive vice president, commercial, at Virgin Atlantic remarked: “2019 marks a significant period of growth for Virgin Atlantic and I’m delighted that we’re continuing to expand our route network once more, by returning to Mumbai. Until recently we’ve been able to serve this important market through our partnership with Jet Airways, however, since Jet Airways has sadly suspended its operation, we now have an opportunity to provide alternative options for our customers and meet this demand.”

“Combined with our long-standing route to Delhi, we’re able to provide travellers even more opportunity to experience our award winning service between the UK and India. Not only are we providing an increased offering to the thriving Indian market, but together with our partners at Delta, we can offer unrivalled choice and more seamless connections to the USA via Heathrow Airport,” Jarvinen added.

The announcement brings the total number of scheduled daily Virgin Atlantic services from Heathrow to 27. After a period of overall network contraction, the carrier appears to be back on the front foot with flights to Tel Aviv due to commence in September and services to São Paulo starting in 2020.