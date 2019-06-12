A321s Go Transatlantic

TAP Air Portugal has become the first airline to operate transatlantic services with the Airbus A321LR. The carrier used its maiden example, CS-TXA (c/n 8593), to connect Porto and Newark/Liberty on June 1.

To mark the occasion, passengers received a bottle of Dalva Port and products from Castelbel, a manufacturer of soaps, candles and other scented items based in Porto. The carrier plans to connect the northern Portuguese city with other destinations in the Americas, including Boston and Washington in the US and Recife, Natal, Fortaleza and Salvador in Brazil with the 176-seat jets.

Five days later, French all-business class carrier La Compagnie crossed the pond with its initial A321neo. Also bound for Newark, the airline placed its first from an order for two examples, F-HBUZ (c/n 8866), on a scheduled link from Paris/Orly on June 6.

The 76-seat airliner is the start of the airline’s move to an all Airbus fleet, with La Compagnie’s two Boeing 757-200s – which previously flew for Thomsonfly and Titan Airways respectively – earmarked for retirement.

Both airlines have opted to power their aircraft with the CFM LEAP-1A turbofan engine.