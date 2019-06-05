De Havilland Canada Returns

Photo: Martin Needham

The De Havilland Canada (DHC) brand has been resurrected by Longview Aviation Capital to oversee the Dash 8 programme. Longview, which also owns Viking Air, acquired the turboprop production line and other assets, including type certificates for 100, 200, 300 and Q400 variants, as well as rights to the DHC name and trademark in November.

Alongside the Dash 8, through its Viking Air subsidiary, Longview holds type certificates for De Havilland Canada aircraft from the DHC-1 Chipmunk ab initio trainer to the 50-seat, four-engine DHC-7. It also holds documentation for the Canadair Cl-215, CL215T and CL-415 water-bomber aircraft.

De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited will continue to produce, service and support Dash 8 and Q400 aircraft from the Downsview site in Toronto, Ont. pic.twitter.com/0MGgPvsik3 — De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (@dehavillandAIR) June 3, 2019

David Curtis, Chairman of Longview Aviation Capital commented: “We are thrilled to assume responsibility for this exceptional aircraft programme and welcome the more than 1,200 professionals that are joining De Havilland Aircraft of Canada from Bombardier. We aim to enhance the tradition of excellence around this aircraft by ensuring we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our customers, with a focus on the cost competitiveness of these aircraft across the lifespan, from production to parts and in-service support. In the months ahead we will be investing in the business with the aim of positioning us to better serve our customers.

The company is to continue producing, servicing and supporting Dash 8 and Q400 aircraft using the existing Downsview, Toronto site on lease from Bombardier. Almost all the previous Downsview workforce, and all existing union agreements, have been transferred to De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, ensuring operational continuity.

“We are particularly proud to introduce De Havilland Aircraft of Canada as an operating company and return the De Havilland Canada brand to prominence in the global aerospace industry. The iconic De Havilland name dates back [to 1920] and is responsible for some of the most renowned aircraft in aviation history. The combination of the Dash 8 with the existing Longview Aviation Capital portfolio unites the entire De Havilland product line under the same banner for the first time in decades. With a new corporate identity that draws on the rich brand heritage, we are excited about the opportunities we see ahead for this company, and for the Dash 8 aircraft.”