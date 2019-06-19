De Havilland Milestones at Debut Paris Air Show

Photo: De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

A famous name has returned to the Paris Air Show for the first time in more than three decades, with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada formally receiving the type certificates for the entire Dash 8 programme at an event held at the show. The company, a subsidiary of Longview Aviation Capital, has been formed to oversee the twin-turboprop’s development following its acquisition from Bombardier in November 2018.

The ceremony means Longview’s comprehensive aircraft portfolio now spans the entire Dash 8 lineage, including the 100, 200 and 300 series and the in-production 400, the DHC-1 through DHC-7 series, as well as the former Canadair CL-215, CL-215T, and CL-415 waterbomber aircraft.

Longview’s chairman, David Curtis, commented: “We have great ambitions for the Dash 8 programme and are excited to begin the next phase for this aircraft under a new company name that recalls some of the greatest innovations in aviation history. There have always been echoes of the De Havilland brand in the ‘DHC’ type names of many current aircraft, and we are pleased to re-energize the name and to re-introduce De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited as an operating company.

“The heart of the Longview Aviation Capital business has been superior in-service support, and we intend to apply that expertise to this aircraft programme. In the months ahead we will be investing in this part of the business, in our inventory operations and supply chain processes – all with the aim of positioning us to better serve our customers.”

Formed on June 3, the company achieved several other milestones at the French trade show. A Dash 8-400 was handed over to Kazakh regional airline Qazaq Air, the first delivery since the production line was passed from Bombardier to De Havilland on June 1.

Receiving the aircraft, the carrier’s CEO, Plamen Atanassov, added: “We are delighted to be included in this important milestone and to receive De Havilland Canada’s first delivered aircraft. We are very pleased with the operational performance and capabilities of our Dash 8-400 aircraft and are proud to support the transition of the Dash 8 aircraft programme from Bombardier to De Havilland Canada.”

A maiden order was also secured for the Dash 8-400. Previously announced by Bombardier on March 29 as a deal struck with an unidentified customer, TAAG Angola Airlines has purchased six examples of the type. Once delivered, they will be the first turboprop aircraft operated by the Angolan flag carrier since it retired its Fokker F.27s in 1999.

Rui Carreira, chairman of TAAG Angola Airlines, said: “TAAG is looking to the future of our fleet and the Dash 8-400 will be an important part of our growth strategy. The acquisition of these new aircraft is important to support a stronger domestic, regional and international network. The Dash 8-400 offers unmatched performance and outstanding economics that will allow us to better serve smaller communities and increase frequencies in Angola.”