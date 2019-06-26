Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Delta's New Cabins Coming to London

Delta’s New Cabins Coming to London

Published: June 26th, 2019

Delta Air Lines is poised to deploy its new business class and premium economy products on several transatlantic routes. The US giant has announced plans to roster Boeing 767-400s with the new cabins on a series of key services into Heathrow from November. It will be the first time Delta Premium Select – its premium economy offering – has landed in the UK, complementing its flagship Delta One business class option.

Passengers on the busy link from the west London hub to Atlanta are due to be the first to experience the reconfigured jets from November 13, with New York/JFK following on November 17 and Boston/Logan four days later. The airline hopes that Heathrow services to Detroit, Minneapolis and Portland will also feature the refreshed cabins by summer 2020.

Delta is currently undertaking a multi-million dollar overhaul of its widebody long-haul fleet. The 767-400 refits follow the introduction of the Delta One suite and Delta Premium Select on its new Airbus A330-900neo along with A350-900 and 777-200 examples.

