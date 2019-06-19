Embraer Clinches KLM E2 Breakthrough

KLM Cityhopper has announced plans to purchase up to 35 Embraer E195-E2 jets. The intention, which still requires a formal purchase agreement, comprises 15 firm orders with purchase rights for a further 20 of the model. Should all options be exercised, the contract will have a value of $2.48bn at current list prices and represent an enormous boost to the E2 series. If fully confirmed, it is likely to be the Brazilian manufacturer’s most significant sales announcement from the biennial Paris Air Show.

KLM president & CEO Pieter Elbers said: “The E2 would be a welcome addition to the KLM fleet, giving us greater capacity flexibility and help to manage down costs. In addition, the environmentally friendly E195-E2 also supports our sustainability goals with lower levels of noise and emissions.”

KLM Cityhopper started the process of replacing its Fokker examples with Embraer jets in 2008. Today, the regional arm of the Dutch flag carrier offers an all-Embraer fleet – the largest in Europe – featuring 32 E190s and 17 E175s.

John Slattery, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation added: “With a fleet of 49 E-Jets, KLM is already the largest Embraer operator in Europe and adding KLM to the E2 family of operators would be a huge vote of confidence in Embraer, our after sales care, and the E2 programme.”

Meanwhile, United Airlines has signed a contract with Embraer for up to 39 E175s. The deal, also signed at the Paris Air Show comprises 20 firm orders and 19 options. At list prices, the full transaction has a value of $1.9bn. Deliveries of the new jets are expected to begin in the second quarter of next year, and will replace older 70-seat examples currently operated by United’s regional partners under its United Express brand.

Charlie Hillis, VP sales and marketing, North America at Embraer Commercial Aviation said: “With this contract, we have the opportunity to continue serving United’s fleet with our class-leading E175 platform. Embraer’s dedication to finding solutions that meet our customer’s needs is the primary reason we continue to outperform in this market segment.”

Gerry Laderman, chief financial officer at United Airlines added: “The E175, operated by our regional partners, has proven to be an important part of our fleet as we continue to grow our mainline airline and provide an enhanced customer experience. As we focus on providing our customers the utmost comfort and convenience, we will rely on aircraft like the E175 to help us achieve our goal of delivering the best experience in the sky.”

Factoring in this latest deal, Embraer has sold more than 585 E175s to airlines in North America since the start of 2013, comprising more than 80% of orders in the all-important 70-76-seat jet segment.

Looking beyond United, Embraer has also chalked up a deal with Japan’s Fuji Dream Airlines (FDA) for two E175s, The carrier currently operates 14 aircraft: three E170s and 11 E175s. FDA’s new examples will be configured in a single-class layout with 84 seats, with deliveries starting later this year.

Elsewhere, Embraer announced that Binter has confirmed it will exercise its options for the upcoming E195-E2s. The carrier will receive its first of the type in the second half of 2019, becoming the European launch customer of the E2’s largest model.

Binter’s vice president, Rodolfo Núñez remarked: “We know that the E195-E2 is the ideal aircraft model for our operations,and, with typical Embraer efficiency, type certification was exactly on schedule. This along with fuel burn and other performance indicators being even better than originally expected, we have total confidence in placing this new firm order.”